Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003224 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $66.25 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00040672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.35 or 0.00429478 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,656,112,930 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,038,053 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

