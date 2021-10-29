CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after buying an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.