Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

NYSE CRS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $31.09. 5,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

