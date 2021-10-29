Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,039 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $58,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,420,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $54.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

