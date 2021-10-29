Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CWST stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. 501,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casella Waste Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.