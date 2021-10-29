Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.28 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $267.21 million and $27.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,440,602,455 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,373,572 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.