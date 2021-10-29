Castweet (CTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $170,103.92

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Castweet has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $170,103.92 and approximately $283.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

