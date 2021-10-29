Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

NYSE CAT opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

