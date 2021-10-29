Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 4,219 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

