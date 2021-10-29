Caxton Associates LP Makes New $274,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $131.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

