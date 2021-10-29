Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 20,529 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 208.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

