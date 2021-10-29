Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 36,288 Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE SUP opened at $5.80 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.60 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

