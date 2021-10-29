Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 52,105 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

