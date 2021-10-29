Caxton Associates LP Takes $325,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,257 shares of company stock worth $608,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

