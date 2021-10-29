Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

