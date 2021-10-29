Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Gap Down to $131.17

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.17, but opened at $127.07. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 9,302 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

