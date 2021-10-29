Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Shares Gap Down to $131.17

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.17, but opened at $127.07. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $131.39, with a volume of 9,302 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

