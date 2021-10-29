CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

