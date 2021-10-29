Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.10 ($4.82) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.93 ($5.80).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.55. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

