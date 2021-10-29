Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 343,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,362,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,149,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 92,021.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $272.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

