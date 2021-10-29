Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

