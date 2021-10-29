Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.07.

CE stock opened at $165.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. Celanese has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after acquiring an additional 189,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

