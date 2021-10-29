Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 254,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,658. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

