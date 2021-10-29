Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

