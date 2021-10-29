Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CNC opened at $71.61 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,188,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

