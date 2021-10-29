Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

