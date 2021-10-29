Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.