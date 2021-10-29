Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $10,466.82 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.02 per share, with a total value of $10,466.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $640.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,140,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 1,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

