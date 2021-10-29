Century Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

CCS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

