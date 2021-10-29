Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

NYSE:CCS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

