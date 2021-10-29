Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $121.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

