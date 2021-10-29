Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

