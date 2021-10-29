Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$4.28. 1,103,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,789. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.06 and a 52 week high of C$7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

