ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.52. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Several research firms have commented on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
