ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.52. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,701.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

