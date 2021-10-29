Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,205 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $101,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

