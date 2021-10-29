Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,073 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $106,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

