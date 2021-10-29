Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $97.14 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $97,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,553 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Xylem stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

