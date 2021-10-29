Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $37.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $573.10 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.