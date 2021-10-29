Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.66 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $37.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $668.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $573.10 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.