Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.