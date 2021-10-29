Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.
Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
