Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $173.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $178.06 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $991.86 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

NYSE CHGG opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

