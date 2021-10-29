Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.