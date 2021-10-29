Chevron Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Chevron has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.12 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

