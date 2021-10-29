China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
