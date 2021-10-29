China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.