China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 44,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

