Chubb Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of CB opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $196.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

