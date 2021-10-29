Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

