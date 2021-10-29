CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.14.

TSE CIX opened at C$28.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$14.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

