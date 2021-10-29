CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $235.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

