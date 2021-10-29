CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

