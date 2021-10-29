CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $810,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

